In Cars, GMC, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 30 April 2020 4:06 pm / 0 comments

The Hummer nameplate made a highly drummed-up return with the announcement of the eponymous electric truck, and even featured in this year’s Super Bowl TV commercial spot alongside basketball star LeBron James. Boasting over 1,000 hp and more than 15,000 Nm of torque at the wheels, the forthcoming Hummer EV certainly aims to make an entrance.

That entrance will be delayed from its initially slated May 20, however, as the firm has said that it will be rescheduled. The American automaker has yet to offer a revised date, however it assures that “development work continues on track and undeterred.” This could mean that the electric Hummer’s production schedule remains unchanged, in preparation for arrival in dealerships in the Northern Hemisphere autumn of 2021.

The aforementioned output figures give the Hummer EV a claimed 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of three seconds; impressive given the considerable heft the powertrain will be lugging around, even if precious little in the way of technical specifications have been revealed so far.

For comparison, its compatriots the Rivian R1T and the Tesla Cybertruck manage the benchmark in three seconds and 2.9 seconds, respectively. The Hummer EV will likely be manufactured at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck facility, which is currently being retooled to produce electric vehicles exclusively.