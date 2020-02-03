In Cars, GMC, International News / By Danny Tan / 3 February 2020 10:46 am / 2 comments

The Hummer Super Bowl ad has come and gone, and let’s cut to the chase – it didn’t reveal any new info on the upcoming truck or show an unseen side of it. But what the 30-second spot had was basketball royalty LeBron James.

After stitching together all the previous teasers – power, torque and speed – we get to see James assert his “pure dominance” with a slam dunk that shatters glass. In keeping with the “quiet revolution” theme, there’s silence when the power move is made. The Lakers star then reads “all-electric, zero-emissions, zero limits. Hummer EV from GMC.”

The claims so far are 1,000 hp, 11,500 pound-feet of torque and 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in three seconds. There’s one rather misleading number though and it’s that 11,500 lb-ft torque claim, which translates to over 15,000 Nm.

This should be wheel torque and not the engine torque that we’re more familiar with. Wheel torque is traditional motor torque multiplied through the transmission’s drive ratio, so the actual figure may be still impressive, but less startling.

The reborn Hummer will now wear GMC badges and the truck that will go on sale in fall 2021 as the GMC Hummer EV. It’s set to properly surface on May 20 this year. When it hits the market late next year, rivals from showrooms across the street could be the Tesla Cybertruck and the Rivian R1T. The mad-looking Cybertruck needs no introduction, while Rivian is backed by Ford.

Check out LeBron in action, as well as a behind the scenes video where the man explains why he took GM’s big cheque. There’s another one with James narrating about revolutionaries and how you change the world.