In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 October 2020 3:47 pm / 3 comments

Largest ever boxer, displacement wise, from BMW Motorrad, the 2020 BMW Motorrad R18, saw its official Malaysian launch today, priced at RM149,500, on-the-road without insurance. Taking design cues from the 1936 BMW Motorrad R5, the R18 is designed as a cruiser and fits into BMW’s Heritage series motorcycle range.

The air-/oil-cooled boxer engine displaces 1,802 cc. rated at 91 hp at 4,750 rpm but the torque figure is 158 Nm a suitably hefty 158 Nm at 3,000 rpm. BMW says the R18 develops torque from tick over right up to 4,000 rpm and this is good enough to bring it up to 180 km/h, with the 120 to 140 km/h range being the cruiser’s sweet spot.

Power goes through a six-speed gearbox and exposed shaft drive, this design touch a nod the the R5 of the old days. However, modern riding necessities are not neglected with the R18, coming with three standard riding modes – “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock” – along with switchable automatic stability control (ASC).

Other modern riding conveniences include hill start control, reverse assist and engine drag torque control (MSR), along with a starter operated reverse gear and keyless start. Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks, hidden monoshock and the R18 rolls on spoked wheels for that authentic retro look.

Braking is done with twin 300 mm diameter brake discs clamped by four-piston hydraulic callipers with a single disc brake in the rear. Seat height is a low 690 mm and 16-litres of fuel is carried in the tank with wet weight claimed to be 345 kg.

For the R18 First Edition, of which 18 units will be sold in Malaysia, it features a classic black finish with white pinstriped paintwork along with chrome accents, a seat badge and “First Edition” chrome badge on the side covers. For those who might have noticed, the retail price for the 2020 BMW Motorrad R18 First Edition has been reduced from the initial published price of RM156,500.