In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 July 2020 6:10 pm / 1 comment

For those awaiting BMW Motorrad’s retro-styled cruiser, good news is the 2020 BMW Motorrad R18 First edition will arrive in Malaysia this October, and priced at RM156,500 on the road, excluding insurance. The R18 First Edition is limited to only 18 units for the Malaysia market and takes styling cues from the classic 1936 BMW R5.

The R18 carries BMW Motorrad’s largest opposed-twin to date, an air-/oil-cooled boxer displacing 1,802 cc. For those interested in knowing, the R18 puts out 91 hp at 4,750 rpm but the torque figure is 158 Nm at 3,000 rpm, good enough for pulling tree stumps out of the ground, shall we say.

Fed by EFI and twin spark plugs per cylinder, all the R18’s torque is available from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, making the torque curve about as flat as a tabletop. A minimalist design language permeates through the R18, with the engine prominently displayed in the old school twin-loop steel cradle frame.

In a nod to the R5, the R18’s shaft drive is exposed and viewers can be entertained by the sight of the steel prop shaft spinning. However, modern riding necessities are not neglected with the R18, coming as it does with three standard riding modes – “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock” – along with switchable automatic stability control (ASC).

Other riding aids include hill start control, reverse assist and engine drag torque control (MSR). Suspension uses conventional telescopic forks, hidden monoshock and the R18 rolls on spoked wheels for that authentic retro look.

The R18 First Edition in a classic black finish with white pinstriped paintwork along with chrome accents, a seat badge and “First Edition” chrome badge on the side covers. Bookings are being taken by BMW Motorrad Malaysia authorised dealers for the 2020 BMW Motorrad R18 First Edition.