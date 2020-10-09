In Acura, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 October 2020 9:54 am / 1 comment

After teasing the exterior of the upcoming Acura MDX Prototype, the luxury division of Honda has now released interior images of the show car, which is set to debut on October 14 as a preview for the fourth-generation, three-row, seven-seat SUV.

Primary changes in the front row include a new wider and lower dashboard, which no longer sports a dual-screen setup like in the third-gen model. Instead, there’s now an ultrawide display on the dashboard to handle the infotainment, while a smaller screen below the horizontal-oriented air vents provides information about the climate system that also covers the second row.

In the vicinity of the climate controls is a dial to select the available drive modes, highlighted by an Acura logo, while further down, the button-operated gear selector has been retained in the new model. Surrounding it are buttons for the engine idling system, automatic brake hold and what appears to be an EV mode – the last item likely hinting at a hybrid powertrain.

Meanwhile, the centre console features storage cubbies, a wireless phone charger and controls for the infotainment system, which include a touchpad and quick access buttons. As for the driver, there’s a redesigned multifunction steering wheel, along with the Acura Precision Cockpit digital instrument cluster.

Acura says it has given the MDX a more upmarket look than before, and this is evident by the authentic open-pore wood trim and leather upholstery with French stitching, the latter seen on that sculpted seats with curvilinear quilting, gradient perforation and piping in all three rows. There’s even ambient lighting and a 25-speaker ELS Studio 3D premium audio system onboard.

GALLERY: Third-generation Acura MDX