After teasing the exterior of the upcoming Acura MDX Prototype, the luxury division of Honda has now released interior images of the show car, which is set to debut on October 14 as a preview for the fourth-generation, three-row, seven-seat SUV.

Primary changes in the front row include a new wider and lower dashboard, which no longer sports a dual-screen setup like in the third-gen model. Instead, there’s now an ultrawide display on the dashboard to handle the infotainment, while a smaller screen below the horizontal-oriented air vents provides information about the climate system that also covers the second row.

In the vicinity of the climate controls is a dial to select the available drive modes, highlighted by an Acura logo, while further down, the button-operated gear selector has been retained in the new model. Surrounding it are buttons for the engine idling system, automatic brake hold and what appears to be an EV mode – the last item likely hinting at a hybrid powertrain.

Meanwhile, the centre console features storage cubbies, a wireless phone charger and controls for the infotainment system, which include a touchpad and quick access buttons. As for the driver, there’s a redesigned multifunction steering wheel, along with the Acura Precision Cockpit digital instrument cluster.

Acura says it has given the MDX a more upmarket look than before, and this is evident by the authentic open-pore wood trim and leather upholstery with French stitching, the latter seen on that sculpted seats with curvilinear quilting, gradient perforation and piping in all three rows. There’s even ambient lighting and a 25-speaker ELS Studio 3D premium audio system onboard.

MDX Prototype Interior Teaser
MDX Prototype Interior Teaser

GALLERY: Third-generation Acura MDX

2017 MDX Sport Hybrid
2017 MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with Advance Package White Diamond Pearl Passenger front 3/4 static shot
2017 MDX with Advance Package Lunar Silver Metallic Front overheard running shot Headlights and fog lights turned on

2017 MDX Sport Hybrid
2017 MDX with Advance Package Espresso Interior Interior shot showing rear seat captains chairs and 3rd row
2017 MDX with Advance Package
2017 MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with Advance Package

2017 MDX with Advance Package
2017 MDX with Advance Package
2017 MDX Sport Hybrid
2017 MDX Sport Hybrid
2017 MDX with Advance and Entertainment Packages Espresso interior Rear console shot showing climate control, heated rear seats, and entertainment package inputs Vehicle powered on

2017 MDX with Advance and Entertainment Packages Interior detail shot showing rear seat 16.2 inch display Vehicle powered on
2017 MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD Stainless pedal
2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid
2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid with NSX and RLX Sport Hybrid