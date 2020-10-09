In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Gerard Lye / 9 October 2020 5:14 pm / 0 comments

Time once again for the weekly fuel price update, and after last week’s mixed bag of changes, petrol and diesel users will both pay less for fuel for the coming October 10 to 16 week.

According to the ministry of finance, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.67 per litre, down four sen per litre from the RM1.71 it was last week. Meanwhile, RON 97 petrol is also set go down four sen to RM1.97 per litre from the RM2.01 it was at last week.

As for the price of Euro 2M diesel, it will be cheaper by one sen per litre to RM1.69 compared to RM1.70 last week. Meanwhile, Euro 5 diesel, which is 10 sen more expensive per litre than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.79 (RM1.80 last week).

These prices will remain in effect until October 16, when the next round of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 40th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year and the 92nd in total for the format, which runs from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday.