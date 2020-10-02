Another Friday, which means it’s time for the weekly fuel price update. Petrol users will pay more for the fuel they use, but those using diesel will pay slightly less in the coming October 3 to 9 week.
According to the ministry of finance, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.71 per litre, up three sen per litre from the RM1.68 it was last week. Meanwhile, RON 97 petrol also sees a three sen increase to RM2.01 per litre from the RM1.98 it was at last week.
Meanwhile, the price of Euro 2M diesel has been reduced by one sen per litre. As such, the fuel will be priced at RM1.70 (RM1.71 last week). Correspondingly, Euro 5 diesel, which is 10 sen more expensive per litre than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.80 (RM1.81 last week).
These prices will remain in effect until October 9, when the next round of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 39th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year and the 91st in total for the format, which runs from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday.
Comments
3sen up saja no problem as long below Rm2.80 per litre. Syukur….
Habisla marhen2.. takde keje, minyak pulak naik.
Enough la Kunta. Dah kalah teruk masih mau buat kacau kat sini. Berambuslah. We are sick & tired of your lies.
Cronies suffer who cares. Now we are happy petrol prices is super cheap. Far cheaper than last year. That is most important to us.
Copy paste: “To those saying that this government will lower down the fuel price when an election is near, please eat your heart out.
This shows that it is a good government. Not trying to be populist, but being pragmatic instead.
Good job.”
The rich got EV, pump prices up or down no issue, even got SST exemption/reduction which can be used for the increase in electricity or/and discount in VVIP number plate.
Looks like good time to buy a Porsche Taycan.