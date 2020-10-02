In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 2 October 2020 5:08 pm / 7 comments

Another Friday, which means it’s time for the weekly fuel price update. Petrol users will pay more for the fuel they use, but those using diesel will pay slightly less in the coming October 3 to 9 week.

According to the ministry of finance, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.71 per litre, up three sen per litre from the RM1.68 it was last week. Meanwhile, RON 97 petrol also sees a three sen increase to RM2.01 per litre from the RM1.98 it was at last week.

Meanwhile, the price of Euro 2M diesel has been reduced by one sen per litre. As such, the fuel will be priced at RM1.70 (RM1.71 last week). Correspondingly, Euro 5 diesel, which is 10 sen more expensive per litre than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.80 (RM1.81 last week).

These prices will remain in effect until October 9, when the next round of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 39th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year and the 91st in total for the format, which runs from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday.