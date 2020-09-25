In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 25 September 2020 5:15 pm / 1 comment

It’s Friday again, and so it’s time for another weekly fuel price update. Not so cheery news on that front, because motorists will have to pay more for fuel in the coming September 26 to October 2 week.

According to the ministry of finance, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.68 per litre, up five sen per litre from the RM1.63 it was last week. Meanwhile, RON 97 petrol also sees a five sen hike to RM1.98 (RM1.93 last week).

It’s the same news for Euro 2M diesel, although the increase is slightly less. The fuel will be priced at RM1.71 per litre in the coming week, up four sen per litre from the RM1.67 it was last week. Correspondingly, Euro 5 diesel, which is 10 sen more expensive per litre than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.81 (RM1.77 last week).

These prices will remain in effect until October 2, when the next round of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 38th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year and the 90th in total for the format, running from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday.