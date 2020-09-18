In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Gerard Lye / 18 September 2020 5:10 pm / 0 comments

Today is Friday, which means it’s time for the weekly fuel price update. After last week’s price decline for both petrol and diesel, motorists will be glad to know that the trend will continue for the coming September 19 to 25 week.

According to the ministry of finance, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.63 per litre, down three sen per litre from RM1.66 last week. Meanwhile, RON 97 petrol also sees a three sen drop to RM1.93 (RM1.96 last week).

As for Euro 2M diesel, it will be priced at RM1.67 per litre in the coming week, down five sen from the RM1.72 it was at last week. Correspondingly, Euro 5 diesel, which is 10 sen more expensive per litre than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.77 (RM1.82 last week).

These prices will remain in effect until September 25, when the next round of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 37th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year and the 89th in total for the format, running from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday.