In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 11 September 2020 5:08 pm / 2 comments

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for the weekly fuel price update. Good news for motorists, because both petrol and diesel will be cheaper in the coming September 12 to 18 week.

According to the ministry of finance, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.66 per litre, down five sen per litre from RM1.71 last week. Meanwhile, RON 97 petrol also sees a five sen drop to RM1.96 (RM2.01 last week).

The price of diesel has also been adjusted downwards – Euro 2M diesel will be priced at RM1.72 per litre in the coming week, six sen less than the RM1.78 it was at last week. Correspondingly, Euro 5 diesel, which is 10 sen more expensive per litre than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.82 (RM1.88 last week).

These prices will remain in effect until September 18, when the next round of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 36th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year and the 88th in total for the format, running from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday.