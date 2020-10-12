In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 12 October 2020 2:07 pm / 1 comment

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will be offered in markets outside North America, according to confirmation received by Ford Authority from the Mustang model line team, therefore it is set to become a higher-performance variant that is more readily available than the Mustang Shelby GT350 that was limited to its domestic market.

The Mach 1 packs a naturally aspirated 5.0 litre Coyote V8 engine, which produces 480 hp at 7,000 rpm and 569 Nm of torque at 4,600 rpm. This cross-plane crank unit almost, but doesn’t quite reach the lofty heights of the 5.2 litre Voodoo flat-plane crank V8 powerplant in the GT350 and GT350R, which cranks out 526 hp at 7,500 rpm and 582 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm, with a 8,250 rpm redline.

The Mach 1 does however receive a selection of GT350 hardware, such as the Tremec 3160 six-speed manual gearbox which gains a rev-matching function, and is installed with the GT350 oil cooler system, and twin-disc clutch and short-throw shifter from the Mustang GT. It also gets the intake manifold, oil filter adapter and engine oil cooler as well as the option of a 10-speed automatic transmission.

For chassis, the Mach 1 gets the latest Magneride damper calibration, a stiffer steering I-shaft, new power steering calibration, stiffer sway bars and front springs, plus the brake booster from the Performance Pack 2-equipped Mustang, with rear subframe with stiffer bushings and rear toe-link from the Shelby GT500.

Ford aims to recapture the aesthetic of the Mach 1’s ancestor with the use of deep, three-dimensional mesh, along with the shark-nosed section and faux auxiliary lamp elements. A low-gloss pony badge is affixed to the grille, while black accents add to the contrasting visual elements on the Mach 1.

Functional bodywork specific to the Mach 1 also includes a new underbelly pan which extends rearwards a further 20 inches compared to that on the Mustang GT Performance Pack to better smooth airflow under the front of the car. Special airfoils in the belly pan for the brake cooling ramps improve both downforce and brake cooling flow – a Mustang first, according to the Blue Oval.

Rolling stock is comprised of five-spoke aluminium wheels in Tarnished Dark paint, measuring 9.5 x 19 inches in front and 10 x 19 inches for the rears and sport a modernised version of the Magnum 500 wheel design, says Ford. When outfitted with the Handling Package, the Mach 1 gets wider 10.5 x 19-inch and 11 x 19-inch aluminium wheels front and rear respectively, also finished in Tarnished Dark paint.

The Handling Package is exclusively paired with the six-speed manual transmission, and this also gets a larger, high-downforce front splitter, new front wheel lip mouldings, a low-gloss spoiler with Gurney flap and rear tyre spats from the Mustang Shelby GT500.

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 is slated to enter United States and Canadian dealerships in the Northern Hemisphere spring of 2021, and with the confirmation of the Mach 1’s forthcoming presence in other markets, it can be expected to go on sale in other countries later next year.

GALLERY: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1