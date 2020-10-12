In Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 October 2020 12:50 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Auto Selection (SDAS), the pre-owned car division of Sime Darby Motors in Malaysia, has announced an exclusive partnership with online car bidding platform myTukar to “revolutionise the pre-owned car trading experience for customers”.

SDAS says that the collaboration with myTukar will expand its network nationwide, enabling access to a wider procurement grid that would present more choices to SDAS customers. The move will also give it access to an online used car transaction database which would provide transparency and improved accuracy on actual market transactions.

“We aim to become the largest and most trusted certified pre-owned car dealer in Malaysia. The digitalised process that myTukar provides ensure that our customers will receive the highest trade-in value, through a seamless and transparent experience for peace of mind in selling their cars and buying used cars. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with myTukar, and to finding more ways to make the pre-owned car trading experience a breeze for our customers,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of retail and distribution at Sime Darby Motors Malaysia.

The collaboration with myTukar is also expected to enhance SDAS’ management of its inventory by anchoring on myTukar’s proprietary big data analytics of used car transactions.

“myTukar is excited to begin this journey with SDAS and we welcome their inspectors onto myTukar’s technology-enabled platform. I strongly believe that this partnership will reinforce our mutual vision of giving customers a seamless and transparent process of purchasing and selling their cars,” said myTukar CEO Fong Hon Sum.

SDAS started life as a certified BMW Premium Selection dealer, but is today a multi-brand pre-owned vehicle dealership with three branches in the Klang Valley and one in Johor Bahru. By the way, the used car sector has been booming this year.