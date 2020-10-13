In Cars, International News, Lotus / By Gerard Lye / 13 October 2020 12:53 pm / 4 comments

After a multi-million-pound investment, Lotus has revealed the latest upgrades to its Hethel headquarters, which will help grow its Lotus Engineering division. This will help expand the division’s portfolio of consultancy service and its client base, while complementing the Lotus Cars business as it prepares to deliver a new range of performance cars.

Among the improvements made include an all-new electric drive unit (EDU) test cell, which will allow Lotus engineers to test EV powertrains as well as supporting auxiliary systems. The test and development cells of internal combustion engines also received an upgrade, along with its propulsion prototype build workshop and vehicle emissions lab.

Outside of these areas, the company’s 3.54-km test track, where race and road car development has taken place since 1966, also gets a revamp. “We see huge potential to put Lotus Engineering right at the cutting edge of automotive innovation, further building on our core competencies as well as increasing our capability in growth areas,” said Matt Windle, executive director of Engineering at Lotus.

“An example is electrification; the challenges around weight reduction and improved dynamics are a major factor in the quest for more efficient electric vehicles, and those link back directly to the Lotus core values. What we continue to learn on the Lotus Evija all-electric hypercar programme creates knowledge and experience which we can use to help other businesses,” he added.

These latest improvements are in addition to the preparation of an all-new factory, which will be be responsible for an upcoming Lotus model starting next year. This is in addition to the new assembly hall dedicated to the Evija – both will begin operations producing new Lotus cars during 2021.

Lotus’ rejuvenation strategy under Geely’s wing has seen a slew of new projects being announced. Aside from the Evija, there’s also the Lambda SUV planned along with other models. Geely has a 51% controlling stake in the British carmaker, with 49% owned by Etika Automotive, a Malaysian conglomerate.