A survey on colours conducted by paint specialist AkzoNobel has found that black, grey and white remain the most popular colours for new vehicle owners in Southeast Asia, the company said in a statement. Of these, black was found to be the most popular amongst the greyscale selection, followed by 21% of respondents going for white and 19% choosing grey.
Black is associated with representing power, ambition and wealth, and the company cited the Proton Saga Anniversary Edition as an example of the colour’s popularity. At the other end of spectrum, the next most popular, white is commonly associated with purity and cleanliness, while also being the most effective reflector of light and heat.
The third choice here, grey rounds up the trio, considered to be a ‘diplomatic’ colour as it bridges the gap between black and white, according to the company. Grey is also the practical choice, as it is relatively easy to maintain and minor scratches on this colour are not as easily noticed as on vehicles in other colours as the finer scratches visually blend more easily into the paint, AkzoNobel noted.
In recent years, the Asia Pacific region has also demonstrated a preference for cars in white, with this colour accounting for 38% of cars sold in the region according to PPG in 2016.
What about you, dear readers? Are you inclined to choose from the many shades of grey, or are you more adventurous with your vehicles’ colours instead?
Comments
Black, grey and white got the best resale value
Because black, grey and white “timeless” colours that still will be there even in 10 to 12 years.
No more whites and blacks for me. Only metallics, and especially don’t want to be like others. My motto is simple :- why join others when you can be different??
The keyword here is BORING.
wrong. agreed that keyword here is resale. this is why daily driver cars have popular greyscale colors – people change them every 4-5 years as opposed to weekend cars (Ferrari, Lambo, etc.) which are more popular in Red, Fluorescent Green or even Pink!
“why join others when you can be different??”
Why others shall buy a second hand car which is completely different? ;)
PS: In my personal opinion you can spray paint your car in whatever colour you like.
I had my fair share of “wannabe different than others” experience by a harsh reality that the “difference” I seek is not really easy to maintain.
If you really want to be different, paint your own car colour.
Pink
60% prefer black, white or grey… thats just a mere average of 20% per color.
While the other 40% prefer any colour other than black, white or grey.
First car: Grey
Second (current car): Red
Next car: Blue or Yellow