14 October 2020

For most people, the Toyota GR Yaris is already a hot enough hatch. With a bespoke three-door body, a purposeful bulldog-like stance, trick all-wheel drive, and around 270 hp on tap, it promises to deliver thrills few others can manage. But clearly, even a rally-inspired pocket rocket isn’t enough for some people.

Our European spy photographers have stumbled upon a GR Yaris pounding the Nürburgring with a little more junk in its trunk than normal. Clear to see are the massive front canards, gaping front fender vents and sizeable rear spoiler, plus the different wheels that incorporate aerodynamic rear fairings.

Look closely and you’ll also spot some turning vanes under the front bumper. The snappers also say that the development prototype rides lower and stiffer than the standard car.

Right now, the true identity of this mule is still unknown. It could very well be an even more hardcore variant of the GR Yaris, which may revive the Gazoo Racing Meisters of Nürburgring (GRMN) badge – a possibility that is being bandied about quite heavily at the moment.

Given the seriousness of the modifications, however, we wouldn’t be surprised if this is actually a racing version of the car. Toyota does regularly take part in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, after all, and this particular unit could be its entry for next year’s event.

Whatever it is, we can’t wait to see it, especially as the regular GR Yaris already packs a 272 PS/370 Nm G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine and a proper six-speed manual gearbox. Heck, we’d be happy to see the standard car come here, and the good news is that UMW Toyota Motor might actually be bringing it to Malaysia at some point in the near future.