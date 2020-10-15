In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 October 2020 6:04 pm / 2 comments

Compared to Malaysia and the rest of Asia, Taiwan receives some very unique two-wheeler designs from Yamaha, amongst which is the 2020 Yamaha Vinoora. This 125 cc scooter combines retro and modern styling and was recently launched in the island nation.

Particularly striking is the Vinoora’s face which uses twin Led headlights, making it resemble a cartoon character. The same styling touch is applied to the rear light, albeit a single LED unit while the handlebars and meter cluster is exposed.

Motive power comes from a single-cylinder, 125 cc power plant fed by EFI and mated to a CVT transmission and belt final drive. The Vinoora has engine start-stop, shutting down at a stop and coming back to life when the throttle is twisted and fuel is carried in a 4 litre tank.

Other equipment on the Vinoora includes braking with hydraulic disc on the front wheel and mechanical drum brake at th rear, telescopic forks and single shock absorber at the back. Also included in the Vinoora’s specification sheet is a USB charging port, underseat storage and the whole affair weighs 94 kg and rolls on 10-inch wheels.

Coming in four colour choices, the Vinoora comes in both a standard version and another variant called the Vinoora M. The M version comes in a matte black colour scheme with headlamp garnish, bigger pillion grab rail as well as plush brown seat cover.