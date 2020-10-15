In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 October 2020 5:13 pm / 0 comments

In conjunction with the unveiling of the 2021 Honda Forza 750, Honda also took the covers off the 2021 Honda Forza 350 and Forza 125. Upgraded and updated for the new model year, both the Forza 350 and the Forza 125 are urban commuter scooters designed for daily riding duties.

Coming into the Honda catalogue to replace the previous Forza 300, the Forza 350, as its name suggests, has an engine with its displacement increased to 330 cc. With the rise in displacement, Honda says the Forza 350 now puts out 16% more power than the Forza 300, some 28.8 hp at 7,500 rpm and 31.5 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm.

Aside from he bump in capacity, several other components have seen upgrades including a 10% lighter crankshaft, bigger 36 mm diameter throttle body, larger 28 mm diameter valves and oil jet cooled pistons. The inlet and exhaust tracts have also be revised to complement the reworked exhaust along with hydraulically adjusted cam chain tensioner.

Also new for the Forza 350 is an electrically adjusted windshield while the undersea storage has a USB charging socket and can store two full-face helmets. Fuel for the Forza 350 is carried in an 11.7 litre tank with seat height set at 780 mm and weight published as 184 kg.

Honda Selectable Torque Control is standard equipment and can be switched off if desired, as is two-channel ABS. Honda Smartphone Voice Control, standard on the Forza 750, is a purchasable option for the Forza 350.

Suspension on the Forza 350 is done with telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers with braking using a 256 mm hydraulic disc on the 15-inch front wheel and 240 mm disc on the 14-inch rear. Other conveniences on the Forza 350 include keyless start and LED lighting throughout.

Moving on to the smaller Forza 125, only a few changes have been made to its looks. What is new is the electrically adjustable windshield as well as traction control and a changeover to USB charging port from the previous 12 Volt socket.

No changes mechanically, the Forza 125 using the four-valve, single-cylinder 125 cc engine fed by PGM-Fi, capable of producing 14.7 hp at 8,750 rpm and 12.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. For 2021, the Forza 125’s engine is now Euro 5 compliant.

Storage space under the Forza 125’s seat swallows two full-face helmet and other niceties include keyless start and LED lighting. The Forza 125 rolls on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheel, with single hydraulic disc brakes while fuel capacity is 11.5 litres.

GALLERY: 2021 Honda Forza 350