In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 16 October 2020 11:40 am / 0 comments

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon facelift has just gotten two new engines, thus expanding the model range to a total of 26 variants (fastback and shooting brake bodystyles combined).

Entry-level models are powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. This powertrain combo is available for both the fastback and the shooting brake models.

Both models will do the century sprint in 8.9 seconds, but the fastback tops out at 220 km/h, while the shooting brake is a tad slower with a Vmax of 217 km/h. The average fuel efficiency is 5.25 litres per 100 km for the fastback and 5.33 for the shooting brake (WLTP test cycle).

There’s also the new 2.0 litre TDI four-cylinder engine on offer, which makes 200 PS. Volkswagen says this is currently the most potent unit available to order, second only to the Arteon R (320 PS, 420 Nm). No torque figure has been released yet, but the oil-burner propels the Arteon from 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds, thanks to the seven-speed DSG dual-clutch and 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

The combined fuel efficiency is 4.33 litres per 100 km for the fastback and 4.41 litres per 100 km for the shooting brake. A six-speed manual can also be specified for this engine, if customers so fancy.

For equipment, the Arteon facelift can be had with the IQ.Light matrix LED headlights, up to 19-inch wheels, R-Line specification, touch-based HVAC controls below the eight-inch MIB3 infotainment screen (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a new steering wheel design (also with touch controls), and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Also available are Travel Assist and rear-view camera with corner view function.

2020 Volkswagen Arteon R

2020 Volkswagen Arteon R-Line

2020 Volkswagen Arteon eHybrid Elegance

2020 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake R

2020 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid R-Line

2020 Volkswagen Arteon Elegance