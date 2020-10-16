In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 16 October 2020 5:02 pm / 0 comments

Two months after ABT Sportsline unveiled the Audi RS Q8-R, the tuning firm went on to offer several new upgrades for owners of the high-performance Audi Sport SUV, starting with the ABT custom exhaust system. It features four active pipes with electrically controlled exhaust flaps, which it says help reduce exhaust backpressure. Theres also an integrated interference pipe.

Finishing off the exhaust system is a quartet of 102-mm exits with carbon-fibre sleeves. There is also a polished, gloss black version with the ABT logo embossed onto the tailpipes. Also on are carbon-fibre rear spoiler and carbon-fibre fender inserts.

Next, ABT is offering a new 23-inch High Performance GR diamond cut wheels. Like other ABT Sportsline wheels, these are manufactured from its so-called “one-piece” flowforming manufacturing process, and thanks to thinner walls, the wheels are 40% lighter than conventional cast wheels.

There is also the ABT Level Control, which lowers ride height by up to 35 mm. In Comfort mode, the ride height drops by 25 mm, or 15 mm in Dynamic mode. A “Coffee Mode” is also available, further dropping height by an additional 10 mm.

Other than that, no further mechanical changes have been made. ABT’s existing tuning kit brought the RS Q8’s 4.0 litre TFSI V8 engine from 600 PS and 800 Nm to 740 PS and 920 Nm of torque, allowing the quattro AWD beast to do the century sprint in 3.4 seconds. That’s 0.4 seconds quicker than the stock tune, mind you, and the RS Q8-R will top out at 315 km/h.

GALLERY: ABT Audi RS Q8-R