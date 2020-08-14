In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 14 August 2020 10:29 am / 0 comments

ABT Sportsline will be celebrating its 125th birthday next year. To mark the occasion, it’s doing what it does best – modding cars, this time taking the Audi RS Q8 to new heights.

Meet the RS Q8-R by ABT, the most potent version of the SUV money can currently buy. With the latest ABT engine control unit and a specially designed intercooler, the tuning company managed to raise the stock output of the 4.0 litre bi-turbo engine from 600 PS and 800 Nm to 740 PS and 920 Nm.

That’s even more powerful than the tuning kit ABT offers for the Lamborghini Urus, which only made 710 PS and 910 Nm. As such, the RS Q8-R will do the century sprint in 3.4 seconds (0.4 seconds quicker than stock; same as the ABT Urus), and there’s an optional package to raise the speed limit to 315 km/h, up from the 250 km/h factory limiter.

Extras come in the form of sonic upgrades, in that four 102 mm carbon-fibre exhaust pipes are fitted for maximum visual and aural impact. Other additions include the ABT aero pack which comprises several carbon-fibre exterior styling elements, such as the front lip, mirror cap wings, side skirts, wheelhouse wheelhouse vents, fender extensions, rear lip, and rear spoiler.

To finish it all off, the RS Q8-R is fitted with weight-optimised 23-inch flow-forming ABT High Performance HR wheels, shod with 295/35 R23 tyres in all corners. For the cabin, there’s a new ABT steering wheel, start-stop switch cap, shift knob cover, ABT RS Q8-R script on the sport seats, ABT stamping on the centre armrest, and “1 of 125” running number.

Interested? Well, better hurry, because production of the mod kit is limited to just 125 units. The price? A cool 68,000 euros (RM337k), excluding the price of the car, of course. Like what you see?