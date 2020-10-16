In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 16 October 2020 12:06 pm / 0 comments

The top performance R version of the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf has been in the works, and now the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer has teased its arrival for November 4. The Mk8 Golf R development units have been sighted running tests in previous months, and this forthcoming generation of hot hatch will also have a successor to the current Golf R Variant (estate) bodystyle version.

The estate Variant that has been spotted by our spy photographers here appears to wear the Alltrack body with wheel arch cladding, though its Golf R underpinnings are revealed by the larger wheels and low profile tyres that house a larger set of brakes with the ‘R’ signature blue calipers.

As reported earlier, the upcoming Golf R is slated to be a development of the 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine that sends drive to all four wheels through a Haldex all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. This has been reported to produce 333 PS in the forthcoming iteration, or 33 PS more than the Mk7.5 Golf R that had been retuned for WLTP emissions compliance in 2018.

Volkswagen Mk8 Golf R Variant spied

The Golf R will continue to feature blue highlights in its cabin as well, just as its GTI sibling is identified by flashes of red. The overall Mk8 Golf interior architecture remains, and the Golf R will feature the aforementioned style flourishes along with R-specific seats and trim items, along with R badging.

By contrast, the Tiguan R and Arteon R which have made their debuts make do with 320 PS, while the Mk7 Golf R Variant was given the same engine outputs as its hatchback siblings, so this trend could continue. The MK8 Golf R hatchback’s debut is mere weeks away, though the load-lugging Variant traditionally follows a little while after, therefore this could mean a debut in the first half of 2021.

The stakes in the hot hatchback realm have been considerably elevated of late, with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S offering 421 PS and 500 Nm of torque through an AWD system, similarly from a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four engine layout. It remains to be seen if Volkswagen will bring out a Plus variant later in the model’s lifeycle, or if the 333 PS version will hold fort at the top of the Golf tree.

Volkswagen Mk8 Golf R Variant estate spyshots