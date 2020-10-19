In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 October 2020 1:55 pm / 0 comments

Awaiting the official launch in Malaysia, the 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4, along with the Scrambler 1100 Pro, are now open for booking. Estimated pricing ahead of the launch is RM120,000 for the Streetfighter V4 while the higher specification Streetfighter V4S is expected to be priced at RM150,000 while the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro will probably be priced at RM80,000 and RM85,000 respectively.

For the Streetfigthter V4 and Streetfighter V4S, the main difference between the two is in the suspension. The Streetfighter V4S gets Ohlins electronic suspension front and back while the base model Streetfighter V4 gets manually adjustable Showa BPF forks and Sachs mono shock.

The Stradale V-four displacing 1,103 cc, cradled in a monocoque frame, is used in the Streetfighter V4 and V4S. Power output is claimed to be 208 hp at 12,500 rpm with 123 Nm of torque available at 11,500 rpm

During the world premiere of the Streetfighter V4 in Rimini, Italy, last year, Ducati chief executive officer said, at the time, Ducati’s super naked sports produces 25% more power than its nearest competitor. We have no reason to doubt this with a claimed dry weight of 178 kg, possibly closer to 200 kg ready to go.

Adding the titanium Akrapovic exhaust from the Ducati Performance catalogue bumps power up to 216 hp with no other mods and reduces weight by 4 kg. Compared to the Panigale V4, the Streetfighter V4’s engine mapping produces 14% more torque at 100 km/h and 31% more than the previous generation Streetfighter 1098.

Braking is done by Brembo with Style M4.30 Monobloc four-piston callipers grabbing twin 330 mm diameter discs on the front wheel and a two-piston calliper with 245 mm disc at the back. A full suite of riding aids comes fitted to the Streetfighter V4 including ABS Cornering EVO, Evo 2 Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Engine Braking Control, Power Launch and up-and-down quick shifter.

Moving on the retro styled Scrambler 1100 Pro, two versions are available in the Malaysia market. These are the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro. In the engine room is a V-twin displacing 1,079 cc producing 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm.

Updates from the previous Scrambler 1100 are two-tone paintwork, black-painted frame, revised seat shape as well as the exhaust being tucked in closer to the frame. Setting the 1100 Pro and 1100 Sport Pro apart is the handlebars and suspension.

The Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro comes with flat handlebars and bar-mounted mirrors along with adjustable Ohlins suspension front and back and a a matte black finish. The Scrambler 1100 Pro makes do with Marzocchi forks and Kayaba mono shock and a handlebar of a slightly different bend.

Three ride modes, Ducati Traction Control, Brembo brakes with ABS and ride-by-wire throttle complete the riding aids on the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro. Seat height is set at 810 mm with a weight of 206 kg and fuel is carried in a 15-litre tank.

GALLERY: 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4