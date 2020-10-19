In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Gerard Lye / 19 October 2020 3:22 pm / 0 comments

At this year’s Goodwood SpeedWeek, McLaren unveiled a Gulf-themed version of its limited-production Elva, which serves to celebrate the renewed relationship between the British carmaker and the Gulf Oil brand.

The historic union between both companies started in the 1960s, with Gulf branding appearing on McLaren’s Can-Am, Formula 1 and Indy cars from 1968 to 1973. Several years later, the famous blue and orange Gulf colours were applied on F1 GTRs, and later on, the P1 GTR as well. In July this year, it was announced that Gulf would return to F1 with the McLaren team, renewing the partnership.

Like some of those famous race cars, the Elva speedster gets the same historic colours, which customers will be able to commission from McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the company’s bespoke division. The division has produced previous Gulf-themed cars in the past, including those based on the 675LT and Senna.

Beyond the detailed paintwork, the rest of the car sees no significant changes, with a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 producing 815 PS and 800 Nm of torque. With a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the roofless car will take less than three seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h, while the sprint to 200 km/h takes just 6.7 seconds.

“The McLaren Elva Gulf theme by MSO is a striking celebration of both McLaren’s history in sports car racing and our new partnership with Gulf Oil. McLaren Special Operations is committed to pushing the boundaries of the ‘art of the possible’ and projects like this showcase the increasingly extensive range of personalisation options we can offer customers – in this case, enhancing the authenticity of the livery by incorporating Gulf brand logos into the design,” said Ansar Ali, managing director of MSO.