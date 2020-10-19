In Cars, International News, Isuzu / By Gerard Lye / 19 October 2020 5:28 pm / 0 comments

The third-generation Isuzu MU-X has been officially teased, with the three-row SUV set to make its first debut in Thailand on October 28. In a 15-second video clip posted on Isuzu Thailand’s YouTube and Facebook pages, we get to see bits of the all-new MU-X, albeit with very little lighting.

Judging from what we can make out, the MU-X will be styled to look different from the latest D-Max it is based on, unlike the second-generation model. For starters, the front end is “softer” and more rounded compared to the aggressive look of the pick-up truck, with slimmer headlamp clusters that sport a distinctive lighting signature.

Patent images that we posted last month also show fog lamps positioned lower down, along with a smaller front grille that keeps the “fanged” slats also seen on the pick-up. Around back, the taillights are sleeker than on the outgoing model, and they have the “Isuzu” script between them.

Referring to the Japan Patent Office filing again, the glasshouse of the new MU-X has also been completely redesigned and no longer features oversized C-pillars to break the continuous window line. This change sees the D-pillars carrying the main body colour rather than being part of the previous model’s wraparound rear window, complemented by a rising beltline and pronounced haunches.

No details about the powertrain, but the MU-X should get the same engines as the D-Max. In Thailand, the pick-up is offered with a choice of two four-cylinder turbodiesel engines. The first is a RZ4E-TC 1.9 litre unit rated at 150 PS and 350 Nm of torque, while the second is a 4JJ3-TCX 3.0 litre with 190 PS and 450 Nm. A choice of two six-speed transmissions – manual and automatic – accompany these engines, along with two- and four-wheel drive.

