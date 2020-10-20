Ford Bronco 2021 terbaru mungkin menjadi jentera 4×4 yang paling diidamkan. Tetapi, buat sementara waktu, model berkenaan hanya ditawarkan untuk pasaran Amerika Utara. Bagaimanapun, ada laporan oleh Ford Authority menyatakan ia turut akan tiba ke pasaran pemanduan sebelah kanan, termasuk Malaysia.
“Kami optimumkannya untuk pemanduan sebelah kiri,” jelas Ketua Pereka Paul Wraith sebelum ini. “Tetapi kami juga melihat kepada pemanduan sebelah kanan juga. Ford Bronco memang sangat popular di sini, tetapi ia juga pernah popular di pasaran lain sebelum ini. Kami sangat terbuka untuk melakukan macam-macam perkara pada masa hadapan, tetapi buat masa sekarang tumpuan diberikan kepada pemanduan sebelah kiri.”
Bagaimanapun, Wraith juga memaklumkan, sekiranya Ford memberi izin, platform Ranger pada Bronco yang digunakan itu bermakna ia sepatutnya membolehkan penukaran terus untuk tujuan itu. “Bronco menggunakan platform yang sama dengan Ranger, dan platform itu, seperti yang kita tahu, memang boleh digunakan untuk pemanduan sebelah kanan,” jelasnya.
Laporan itu juga menyatakan bahawa Bronco boleh mengikut jejak Mustang yang dieksport ke pasaran lain. Dengan itu, kereta sport berkenaan berupaya menjadi model terlaris di dunia. Maka langkah sama juga boleh diambil untuk Bronco untuk membolehkannya meninggalkan saingan terdekatnya, Jeep Wrangler.
Memperkenalkan Bronco untuk pasaran global juga menjadi langkah yang terbalik kepada apa yang Ford lakukan kepada Ranger sebelum ini; Ranger T6 diperkenalkan kepada pasaran global dahulu sebelum memasuki pasaran Amerika pada 2018.
Pre-production versions of the 2021 Bronco, shown here, include Bronco two-door in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Bronco four-door in Cactus Gray.
Pre-production versions of the all-new 2021 Bronco family of all-4×4 rugged SUVs, shown here, include Bronco Sport in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Bronco two-door in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat and Bronco four-door in Cactus Gray.
Pre-production versions of the all-new 2021 Bronco family of all-4×4 rugged SUVs, shown here, include (left) Bronco two-door in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Bronco four-door in Shadow Black and Bronco Sport in Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.
Pre-production 2021 Bronco two-door SUV takes its rugged off-road design cues from the first-generation Bronco, the iconic 4×4 that inspired generations of fans.
Pre-production 2021 two-door Bronco Black Diamond series in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat with available Sasquatch™ off-road package.
With more than 200 factory-backed accessories available at launch, this 2021 Bronco two-door prototype shows how owners can personalize their SUV to get more out of their outdoor experiences. (Aftermarket accessories shown not available for sale. Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
Trail sights on the front fenders serve as tie-downs, reminiscent of the first-generation Bronco. (Aftermarket accessories shown not available for sale. Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
Bronco two-door models come with a standard three-section roof system that is removeable quickly and easily with the first-row panels able to be stowed away on board. Both Bronco two- and four-door models offer the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
Pre-production 2021 Bronco four-door Badlands series with available Sasquatch™ off-road package in Cactus Gray in Johnson Valley, California.
Pre-production 2021 Bronco four-door Badlands series with available Sasquatch™ off-road package in Cactus Gray with the doors, top and rear quarter windows removed.
Pre-production 2021 Bronco four-door Badlands series with available Sasquatch™ off-road package in Cactus Gray in Johnson Valley, California.
Pre-production 2021 four-door Bronco Badlands in Cactus Gray with available Sasquatch™ off-road package.
The instrument panel in the 2021 Ford Bronco two- and four-door models will be ready to install accessories like this prototype bring-your-own-device rack shown. (Prototype interior shown is not representative of production vehicle.
The four-door 2021 Bronco will have available removeable modular roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on both two- and four-door models can be easily removed by unlocking the latches from the interior to provide the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
All 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models will offer a swingout rear tailgate for easier access to re rear cargo area as shown in this four-door Bronco prototype. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
A slide-out rear tailgate to provide added convenience is among the features slated for the two- and four-door Bronco models. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
Every Bronco comes with class-exclusive frameless doors that make them easier to remove than what competitors offer. On four-door 2021 Bronco models, all four doors can be stored onboard with protective door bags. Rear quarter windows are also removable, as shown in this four-door Bronco prototype and all will have exclusive cowl-mounted mirrors maintain sideview visibility when the doors are removed. (Prototype not representative of production vehicle.)
Colors and materials are inspired by natural palettes and outdoor gear in this prototype version of the all-new 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). With off-road functionality paramount, materials are tough and rugged. (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
2021 Bronco two-door features class-leading open-air design roof and instrument panel inspired by the first-generation Bronco, with intuitive, clearly visible gauges and controls in this prototype version (not representative of production model). Prototype not representative of production model. (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
Bring-your-own-device accessory mount bar is available for easy access to a USB port on this prototype version of the all-new Bronco two- and four-door (not representative of production models). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
MOLLE hooks are mounted in the seatbacks for safe transport when the trails get rough in this prototype version of the all-new 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
Instrument panel-mounted hero switches, an easy reach for the driver, feature seamless rubber touchpoints to protect against dirt and water and are easily washable in this prototype version of the 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
Customization details include an available leather-wrapped shift lever for the class-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission, as well as grab handles in this prototype version of the 2021 Bronco (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
The instrument panel is inspired by the first-generation Bronco, with intuitive, clearly visible LED gauges and controls in this prototype version of the all-new 2021 Bronco four-door (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
Interior seating details are shown on this prototype version, (not representative of production model) of a 2021 Bronco four-door model. (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
Class-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission and standard Terrain Management System™ with G.O.A.T. Modes™ in this prototype version of the 2021 Bronco can help off-roaders venture over any type of terrain (not representative of production model). (Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
On select models, rubberized washable flooring is available with integrated drain plugs to make cleanup simple and quick. (Prototype not representative of production model. Static display on private property with aftermarket accessories not available for sale.)
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
2021 Bronco rear chassis with five-link solid axle, available Bilstein coil-over shock absorbers and M220 Dana 44 differential with electronic locking.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with Sasquatch Package featuring 17-inch high-gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock-capable 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco solid rear axle linkage, disc brake and electronic parking brake.
35-inch-diameter beadlock-capable LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring forged aluminum alloy lower A-arm.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring two forged aluminum alloy A-arms and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves.
Available 35-inch-diameter mud-terrain tires for 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models.
Available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and coil-over springs for improved off-road capability.
Forged aluminum alloy upper control arm helps reduce unsprung weight for smoother, more precise off-roading at speed.
Rear coil-over spring/shock absorber mounted to the fully boxed high-strength steel Bronco frame.
Closeup of an EcoBoost turbocharger.
Closeup of a rear coil-over spring and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive shock absorber.
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
Available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation.
Available segment-first SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road.
Optional advanced 4×4 system features two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H.
