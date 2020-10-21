In Bugatti, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 21 October 2020 11:52 am / 0 comments

Bugatti has another model set to debut soon, but this one looks rather different from its current crop of cars. The company didn’t provide any details to keep things a surprise, with only the question of “what if…?” accompanying a teaser image on its official website.

Said image shows the vehicle’s rear taillights that form an X, a light signature not seen on Bugatti models. However, this X-shaped structure does remind us of the aero-focused Chiron Pur Sport, where the uprights for the rear wing and the diffuser create the look.

It’s certainly very spaceship-like, and the mysterious car could serve as a preview for the brand’s future design language. A concept is a safe bet, but reports say that this could be an actual production version of a rumoured four-seat electric car, which does somewhat answer the question at the start.

With news that Rimac could take over Bugatti from the Volkswagen Group, we could see the brand’s first electric vehicle come into fruition. Alternatively, it is also claimed that this will be another variant of Chiron, with possibilities ranging from a one-off track car to a roadster. Whatever it is, we’ll have to wait for Bugatti to reveal more soon.