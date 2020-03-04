In Bugatti, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 4 March 2020 2:44 pm / 2 comments

Joining several other high-profile product launches is Bugatti with the new Chiron Pur Sport, a more focused road-legal hypercar with strong emphasis on aerodynamics – more on that later. It’s limited to just 60 units, and production will begin in the second half of 2020 at the automaker’s plant in Molsheim, France.

According to Bugatti president, Stephan Winkelmann, Chiron owners demanded a vehicle that is geared towards more agility and dynamic cornering. This gave birth to the Chiron Pur Sport, which weighs 50 kg less and improves the power-to-weight ratio.

Weight reduction comes in the form of a 3D-printed titanium exhaust system, a new magnesium multi-spoke Aero wheels that weigh 16 kg less than the standard Chiron units, as well as titanium brake pads that clamp on lightened rotors.

For aerodynamics, the Chiron Pur Sport gets a ridiculously massive rear spoiler spanning 1.9 metres long. Bugatti says the design is inspired by elements of science fiction and motorsport, but we’re just glad it’s thoroughly functional. Additional downforce comes from huge air intakes up front, widened splitters, and an integrated rear diffuser.

Bugatti is offering an optional split paintwork design that’s unique to this model, which sees the entire bottom third of the car finished in exposed carbon-fibre. Apparently, the two-tone scheme creates a visual effect that makes the car seem like it sits lower to the ground. New Bugatti Sport Cup 2 R rubbers (285/30 R20 up front, 355/25 R21 at the back) that are exclusively made by Michelin complete the exterior enhancements.

Mechanically, the hypercar is powered by the same 8.0 litre quad-turbo W16 engine, which packs 1,500 PS and 1,600 Nm of torque. The maximum engine speed has been raised by 200 rpm to 6,900 rpm, while a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic sends power to all four corners.

The gearbox is not a simple carryover, though. According to Bugatti, 80% of the transmission have been revised, and the ratios are about 15% closer. The entire gear set, including four shafts and all seven forward gears have been reconfigured to provide a more aggressive burst of acceleration.

As a baseline measure, the Chiron Pur Sport is nearly two seconds quicker when accelerating from 60 to 120 km/h compared to the Chiron. Elasticity values are up by 40% as well, but the tighter ratios and added downforce have forced Bugatti to reduce the top speed to 350 km/h. There’s no 0-100 km/h sprint times yet (the Chiron Sport does that in 2.5 seconds, by the way), but the combined fuel consumption is rated at 22.5 litres per 100 km.

There are also upgrades to the chassis. It features stiffer springs (65% firmer up front, and 33% firmer at the back), plus an adaptive damping control strategy with revised camber values (-2.5 degrees). Both front and rear of the vehicle gets carbon-fibre stabilisers. All in, the body is 130% firmer at the front and 77% stiffer at the back.

An additional Sport+ drive mode has been added, which essentially lowers the threshold of the traction control system when driving on dry roads. This should appeal to drivers who are more skilled in the corners, and the added flexibility results in razor-sharp lines, and possibly even drift through fast corners.

The interior, on the other hand, has been reduced to the bare minimum. Alcantara is used to save weight, and the dynamic patterns seen throughout the cabin are achieved by using laser-etching process, including those on the Alcantara. All trims and controls are either finished in black, anodised aluminium, or titanium. Some contrast cross-stitching help add colour to the stealthy cabin.

Now, for pricing. The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport retails at three million euros excluding taxes, or about RM14 million. That’s only a slight increase over the Chiron Sport, but again, only 60 units will be made. “With the Chiron Pur Sport, we are showcasing an outstanding vehicle pushes the limits of driving physics even further than any vehicle has ever done before. This means we have come full circle, back to the good, old Bugatti tradition,” Winkelmann said.