22 October 2020

For the upcoming year, the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R15 comes in two new colours and priced at RM11,988. The new colour schemes are Race Blu and Block and pricing – unchanged from 2019 – is recommended retail, not including road tax, insurance and registration, with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty.

Mechanically unchanged from last year’s model, the R15 carries a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve actuation (VVA). The power output of 19.3 hp and 15 Nm of torque goes through a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch with chain final drive.

Suspension is with upside-down forks in front and preload-adjustable mono shock at the back. Braking is done with a 282 mm diameter front hydraulic brake disc and 220 mm disc at the rear.

Tyre sizing on the R15 is larger than is normal for its class, 100/80-17 infront and 140/70-17 at the back. Standard equipment is a monochrome LCD instrument panel, Deltabox frame and aluminium swingarm with fuel carried in a 11-litre tank and 137 kg weight.

Inside the cockpit, the digital instrument panel displays the usual rpm, speed, odometer, fuel consumption, gear position indicator, fuel capacity and warning lights. Additionally, a gear shift warning light is included and LED lighting is used all round.