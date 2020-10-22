In Cars, GMC, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 22 October 2020 11:24 am / 1 comment

General Motors has reached the full capacity of reservation slots for the just-introduced GMC Hummer EV Edition 1, a feat which took the automaker just one hour to achieve, Electrek reports. The Edition 1 is the first of what will be a four-variant line-up, with production of the lead variant slated for the second half of 2021.

This is also the most generously specified, most potent variant, boasting a three-motor electric powertrain producing 1,000 hp and an estimated 15,591 Nm of torque, with battery range estimated at 560 km, priced from US$112,595 (RM466,706). Next in line is the Hummer EV3X variant a year later in the fall of 2022, with a three-motor setup producing 800 hp and 12,880 Nm of torque, and 480 km of range.

In this most potent Edition 1 form, the Hummer EV will do 0-96 km/h in about three seconds. Among the string of teasers that came before the Hummer EV’s official debut was one showing its CrabWalk function, which enables the vehicle to turn all four wheels in the same direction, enabling it to move diagonally.

The EV3X will start from S$99,995 (RM414,479). This will be joined by the Hummer EV2X in the spring of 2023, that starts from US$89,995 (RM373,029) and is powered by a two-motor, 480 hp/10,033 Nm powertrain with 480 km of range. The base Hummer EV2 comes in 2024, where the same powertrain as the EV2X gets 400 km of range.

Reservations were being taken for a fee of US$100 (RM415), and although the reservations slots have been filled, the actual number of trucks that GM aims to produce in the Hummer EV’s first year has not been disclosed, though interested customers can still sign up to be put on a waitlist, Electrek reported, suggesting that a relatively limited production run has been earmarked for its first year.

GALLERY: 2022 GMC Hummer EV