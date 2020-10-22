In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 October 2020 9:57 am / 1 comment

Honda previously announced that it plans to have some form of electrification across its entire European model line-up by 2025, with diesel engines set to be phased out by 2021.

According to Auto Express, this has already started in the United Kingdom, as the diesel-powered version of the HR-V has been removed from sale, so the country’s entire line-up is now made of up petrol, hybrid and fully-electric powertrains only.

“Honda has accelerated its plans for all its European mainstream car models to be electrified from 2025 to 2022 and our motor petrol hybrid technology will play a key role in achieving this goal. As such, we plan for European production of diesel powertrains to cease by the end of 2022. However, on a local level in the UK, we have now stopped selling diesel cars,” said a Honda spokesperson.

Customers in the country who still want an oil-burning HR-V will still be able to order one from dealers for a short period of time, as there’s still residual stock available. After that has been accounted for, it’s either a 1.5 litre i-VTEC four-cylinder engine with 130 PS and 155 Nm, or a 1.5 litre turbo rated at 182 PS and 240 Nm – both are petrol units and can be paired with a six-speed manual or CVT.