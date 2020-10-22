In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Gerard Lye / 22 October 2020 3:37 pm / 1 comment

With the McLaren Elva in its final stages of testing and development before units are delivered to customers later this year, the company decided it would be best to rope in Lando Norris for a quick test drive.

Seeing how Norris drives for the company’s Formula 1 team, he should be the ideal person to showcase the speedster’s ferocious acceleration and handling that is both exploitable and accessible. In fact, they even tried turning him into a presenter for a day, although that didn’t turn out so well. Nonetheless, it’s certainly funny to watch Norris, a part-time Twitch streamer, try to channel his inner motoring journalist.

While he isn’t very good at memorising lines, Norris is pretty hand behind the wheel, and we get to see him take the Elva for a few laps around the Silverstone Circuit, the home of the British Grand Prix. It certainly sounds like a visceral experience, with the Elva’s 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 clearly heard as it dishes out 815 PS and 800 Nm of torque.

With a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the roofless car will take less than three seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h, while the sprint to 200 km/h takes just 6.7 seconds. The car’s Active Air Management System (AAMS), helped to make sure Norris could be heard, whenever he was speaking.

If you want to see the Elva being pushed too its limits rather than Norris having a bit of fun in it, McLaren also has another video where its chief test driver, Kenny Brack, putting on a demonstration during this year’s Goodwood SpeedWeek. Put on your headphones and enjoy.

GALLERY: McLaren Elva