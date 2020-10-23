In Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 23 October 2020 5:00 pm / 0 comments

Multi-brand used vehicle dealer Sime Darby Auto Selection has launched its online used car store today, where customers can choose from a range of up to 300 used vehicles from multiple brands, including those which are not within the Sime Darby Motors brand portfolio.

The used cars offered will undergo a thorough inspection process to ensure that they are put on the market in the best possible condition, says Sime Darby. Features on the new Auto Selection website include scheduling of vehicle inspections and appraisal appointments, bookings for servicing and test drives, in addition to the latest promotions and events.

The website will have a ‘Spin Car’ feature that shows a 360-degree view of the vehicles’ exterior and interior, enabling customers to have a closer, more detailed look at the vehicles they are interested in. The online store will in the future also include more features such as loan calculators to help customers place orders at any time and any day of the week, without having to visit a physical dealership.

Existing customers will also be able to log in and book service appointments with the Auto Selection after sales team. “By leveraging the power of the Internet and mobile technology, we are able to provide a seamless online used car trading experience for our customers, and we hope to leverage this capability to grow our business even further,” said Sime Darby Auto Selection managing director Vi Thim Juan.

To find out more, customers can check out the Sime Darby Auto Selection website for more information.