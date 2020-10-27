In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 27 October 2020 4:18 pm / 2 comments

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering a 50% discount on fares for ETS and KTM Intercity services. This is for all destinations covered by the rail operator, and is valid from now till November 9.

KTMB is maintaining its six ETS services and eight KTM Intercity services throughout the current conditional movement control order (CMCO), which has been extended till November 9 for Selangor and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

If you’re in the CMCO zone but have permission for interstate travel, the two KTM services can take you to Tumpat, JB, Gemas, Ipoh, Butterworth and Padang Besar. KTMB is encouraging customers to purchase tickets online via its website or the KTMB Mobile (KITS) app. The schedules for ETS and KTM Intercity are below.