In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 October 2020 6:27 pm / 2 comments

The conditional movement control order (CMCO), which is currently in effect in the state of Selangor as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, will be extended to November 9, according to the National Security Council (MKN). This is a two-week extension after the reinstated CMCO was first announced, which was from October 14 until October 27.

Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to extend the CMCO was based on a risk assessment conducted by the ministry of health (MOH), which revealed that there were still high-risk locations for the spread of Covid-19 in the named areas. The CMCO in the state of Sabah as well as the Nilai zone in Negeri Sembilan will also see extensions – the latter until November 10.

Barring further announcements from MKN, the prevailing standard operating procedures (SOPs) should remain in effect. To control movement, only two individuals from the same household will be allowed to leave their home to purchase food and/or necessities.

Inter-district travel is not allowed under CMCO conditions, and employees who need to cross district lines will be required to show a work pass or permission letter from their employer. Those who wish to do so but not due to work reasons must first get permission from the police.

In regards to public transport, services such as stage buses, express buses, taxis and e-hailing will be allowed to operate as usual. For taxis and e-hailing providers, a maximum of two passengers are allowed onboard, and rides can be provided from 6am to 12am.

For vehicles carrying workers, they can carry passengers as previously prescribed, while those associated with industries, businesses and factories are allowed to travel between districts and states as before. Meanwhile, petrol stations will have limited operating hours from 6am to 10pm, with the exception of stations located along highways, which will be allowed to operate 24 hours.