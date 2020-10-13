In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 13 October 2020 5:42 pm / 3 comments

As announced recently, the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be enforced in the state of Selangor as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from 12:01 midnight on October 14 until October 27. The National Security Council (MKN) has now released some of the agreed standard operating procedures (SOP) that the public must adhere to.

In regards to public transport, services such as stage buses, express buses, taxis and e-hailing will be allowed to operate as usual. For taxis and e-hailing providers, a maximum of two passengers are allowed onboard, and rides can be provided from 6am to 12am.

For vehicles carrying workers, they can carry passengers as previously prescribed, while those associated with industries, businesses and factories are allowed to travel between districts and states as before.

Meanwhile, petrol stations will have limited operating hours from 6am to 10pm, with the exception of stations located along highways, which will be allowed to operate 24 hours.

To control movement, only two individuals from the same household will be allowed to leave their home to purchase food and/or necessities. Inter-district travel is not allowed under CMCO conditions, and employees who need to cross district lines will be required to show a work pass or permission letter from their employer. Those who wish to do so but not due to work reasons must first get permission from the police.