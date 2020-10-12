In Local News / By Mick Chan / 12 October 2020 6:06 pm / 2 comments

Senior minister (security cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will take effect across the state of Sabah from 12:01 midnight on October 13, and continue until October 26. For Selangor, the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, the CMCO will take begin from 12:01 midnight on October 14, and remain in effect until October 27.

The SOPs as outlined by the National Security Council (MKN) states that inter-district travel is not allowed under CMCO conditions. For employees who need to cross district lines, they are required to show a work pass or permission letter from their employer. In terms of leaving one’s home, a maximum of two persons from a residence are allowed to leave to buy necessities.

Under these CMCO conditions, all schools, institutions of higher learning, skills training institutes, kindergartens, nurseries, tahfiz centres, public parks and recreation centres are to be closed; all mosques as well as other non-Muslim houses of worship are also to be closed.

All sports, recreational, social and cultural activities including weddings are not allowed, and entertainment centres and nightclubs are also not allowed to open. However, all economic activities in Selangor, the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are still allowed to continue operations, according to the MKN.

A more detailed list of SOPs will be announced by the MKN.