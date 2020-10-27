In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Mick Chan / 27 October 2020 12:42 pm / 0 comments

2018 Skoda Fabia

The fourth-generation Skoda Fabia is expected to debut before the end of 2021 and finally arrive on parent company, the Volkswagen group’s MQB A0 platform for compact vehicles, Autocar has reported. This is a revision of the Fabia’s original 2022 arrival plan, which has been brought forward by the group’s decision to streamline its platform range instead of having older and newer platforms produced at the same time.

The move to use MQB A0 architecture will bring the Fabia in line with the likes of the Audi A1 and the Volkswagen Polo, and thus be brought up to date with its German brand stablemates. This fourth-generation hatchback will see a greater progression in styling than in the model’s second- and third-generations, drawing cues from the Kamiq crossover, and the also MQB A0-based Scala as well as Octavia, notes Autocar.

The core of the Fabia powertrain line-up will be the three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine to be offered in various output levels, while a four-cylinder version could feature in higher-spec variants. At the other end of the spectrum, a naturally aspirated three-cylinder unit could join the range as well.

The next Skoda Fabia will join the Audi A1 and Volkswagen Polo in using the MQB platform

Meanwhile, the biggest leap will likely be seen in the interior. Infotainment and connectivity features will benefit greatly with the move to the automaker’s MQB architecture, which will include larger, clearer displays.

The forthcoming Fabia will get a simplfied feature set, however, as the fourth-generation hatchback won’t be receiving any form of electrification at its launch – not even a mild-hybrid setup, Autocar reports. This is in order to keep the Fabia affordable, however mild-hybrid powertrains could be added to the Fabia line-up from elsewhere in the Volkswagen product range later on.

A full-fledged Fabia vRS isn’t likely to emerge, though past popularity of the top Monte Carlo variant will likely see a greater emphasis on sportiness, visually or performance-wise, higher up in the new Fabia range, the magazine indicates. Adopting the MQB platform is expected to yield improvements in comfort and refinement as well, though the Fabia’s physical size may not change significantly, Autocar notes.

