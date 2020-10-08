In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Matthew H Tong / 8 October 2020 3:53 pm / 0 comments

The 2021 Skoda Octavia vRS has officially gone on sale in the UK. Like before, customers get to choose between the hatch or the estate, with prices starting from £30,900 (RM166k) for the former.

Powertrain options at launch include the 2.0 TSI 245 PS/370 Nm model, a 2.0 TDI 200 PS/400 Nm (with AWD option), as well as the 245 PS plug-in hybrid model (the first electrified vRS). Transmission options include a six-speed manual and seven-speed direct shift gearbox (DSG). Only the TDI variant gets the optional all-wheel drive system.

Standard equipment include 19-inch Altair anthracite alloy wheels, 17-inch front discs with red brake calipers, full LED matrix headlights with adaptive front light system, progressive dynamic steering, sports suspension (lowers the car by 15 mm), aluminium foot pedals, and chrome exhaust pipes. Dynamic Chassis Control, however, is optional.

Elsewhere, the vRS gets a model-specific three-spoke leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, knurled dials, Alcantara front sport seats with integrated head restraints, vRS badging, as well as red or grey contrast stitching. Carbon-fibre inlays on the dashboard further amplifies the sense of sportiness.

The safety kit includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, predictive cruise control (works from zero to 210 km/h), blind spot monitoring with exit warning, and Travel Assist system that combines traffic sign recognition, lane assist, traffic jam assist and emergency assist.

Collision avoidance assist (with steering correction) and turn assist (detects oncoming traffic when turning at a junction) are available, too. Customers can begin placing their orders on October 27, with deliveries expected to begin at the end of the year.