In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Matthew H Tong / 7 July 2020 1:17 pm / 0 comments

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia line-up has grown once more, with the sporty Octavia vRS receiving two additional powertrain options. Prior to this, the vRS was available as a 245 PS/350 Nm plug-in hybrid, with propulsion coming from an electrified 1.4 litre TSI engine.

But those who want the more traditional vRS experience can now choose between a 2.0 litre four-cylinder TSI or 2.0 litre four-cylinder TDI engines. To start, the 2.0 TSI makes 245 PS (same as the PHEV) and comes with a six-speed manual as standard, while the seven-speed direct shift gearbox (DSG) is optional.

The 2.0 turbodiesel, on the other hand, delivers 200 PS and 400 Nm of torque, and gets a seven-speed DSG as standard. It’s also the only variant here to get the optional all-wheel drive system. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 7.1 seconds, and the top speed is 235 km/h. No performance figures have been released for the 245 PS TSI variant, though.

Standard on both variants are progressive steering system and vRS sports suspension, the latter reducing ride height by 15 mm. For a more dynamic performance, there’s the optional Dynamic Chassis Control that offers parametric changes to suspension, damping and steering characteristics depending on the chosen drive mode.

Being a vRS, both new models get numerous black accents on the exterior, such as the radiator grille surrounds, diffuser, air curtains, wing mirror caps and window frames. Also standard are model-exclusive front and rear bumpers, 18-inch alloys (upgradable to 19-inch units), and full LED Matrix headlights.

The cabin gets a similarly sporty treatment, featuring a redesigned three-spoke leather-wrapped sports steering wheel, knurled dials, front sport seats with integrated head restraints (Alcantara upholstery is optional), vRS badging, as well as red or grey contrast stitching. Carbon-fibre inlays on the dashboard further amplifies the sense of sportiness.

For safety, vRS variants get a rather comprehensive suite of safety systems, which include autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, predictive cruise control (works from zero to 210 km/h), blind spot monitoring with exit warning, and Travel Assist system that combines traffic sign recognition, lane assist, traffic jam assist and emergency assist. Collision avoidance assist (with steering correction) and turn assist (detects oncoming traffic when turning at a junction) are available, too.

According to the Czech Republican automaker, vRS variants account for more than 20% of the models sold in Germany, the UK, and Switzerland. Skoda compact model boss, František Drábek said: “No matter which drive concept you opt for as an Octavia vRS enthusiast, Skoda’s vRS models deliver exactly what you would expect: they combine the performance that has been cherished by customers for decades and supreme everyday practicality. All three drive systems are convincing with their consistent power delivery and excellent fuel consumption, and showcase the latest technology in impressive style.”

