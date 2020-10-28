In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Jaguar / By Mick Chan / 28 October 2020 4:44 pm / 0 comments

The Jaguar E-Pace has been given a refresh for the 2021 model year, three years on from its global premiere as it entered a segment populated by the likes of the Audi Q3 and BMW X1 when it arrived in 2017.

The 2021 model year update for the E-Pace is distinguished at its front by a revised design for the lower intake which now incorporates a blade element and a new mesh grille design gains diamond detailing and a Noble Chrome finish, along with new side fender vents that feature the marque’s Leaper emblem.

At the back, the lower section of the rear bumper receives a new design of mesh insert that resides between the exhaust outlets, here standard on the four-cylinder petrol variants. All other powertrain variants are identified here by a new, slim horizontal blade trim.

ProEXR File Description =Attributes= cameraAperture (float): 36 cameraFNumber (float): 6 cameraFarClip (float): 1e+030 cameraFarRange (float): 1e+018 cameraFocalLength (float): 107.656 cameraFov (float): 18.1804 cameraNearClip (float): 0 cameraNearRange (float): 0 cameraProjection (int): 0 cameraTargetDistance (float): 250 cameraTransform (m44f): [{0.635809, -0.730625, -0.248867, -244.044}, {-0.771847, -0.601852, -0.205004, -224.969}, {5.55112e-017, 0.322431, -0.946593, 172.914}, {0, 0, 0, 1}] channels (chlist) compression (compression): DWAA dataWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 8999, 6749] displayWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 8999, 6749] lineOrder (lineOrder): Increasing Y pixelAspectRatio (float): 1 screenWindowCenter (v2f): [0, 0] screenWindowWidth (float): 1 type (string): “scanlineimage” vrayInfo/camera (string): “Render_Cam” vrayInfo/computername (string): “nodeu110” vrayInfo/cpu (string): “INTEL/Model:15,Family:6,Stepping:2,Cache:0” vrayInfo/date (string): “2020/Apr/30” vrayInfo/filename (string): “K:/DigitalAssets/content_creation/01_image_production/01_projects/x540/21my/core/01_3d/01_scenes/X540_21MY_003/X540_21MY_003_GL” vrayInfo/frame (string): “00001” vrayInfo/h (string): “6750” vrayInfo/mhz (string): “0MHz” vrayInfo/os (string): “Linux” vrayInfo/primitives (string): “0” vrayInfo/ram (string): “193312MB” vrayInfo/renderlayer (string): “rs_wheels_rl” vrayInfo/rendertime (string): ” 0h 36m 30.4s” vrayInfo/scenename (string): “X540_21MY_003_GLHD_v001_MV” vrayInfo/time (string): “19:11:42” vrayInfo/vmem (string): “488224MB” vrayInfo/vraycore (string): “3.60.04” vrayInfo/vrayversion (string): “Version of V-Ray for Maya 3.60.05” vrayInfo/w (string): “9000” =Channels= A (float) B (float) G (float) R (float)

These are joined by new all-LED headlamps with a ‘double-J’ daytime running light signature, and which are optionally available with Pixel LED technology that offers improved resolution and brightness, says Jaguar.

S variants get the base LED headlamp set, while SE and HSE variants receive Premium LED items with auto high beam assist. Tail lamps continue to feature the marque’s signature ‘chicane’ illuminated graphic. Rear ‘animated directional’ indicators are on the S, SE and HSE variants, while front animated directional indicators are installed on the SE and HSE variants.

The powertrain line-up for the 2021 E-Pace is comprised of five petrols and three diesels, of which four petrols and two diesels are mild hybrids. The headlining petrol powertrain is the plug-in hybrid 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbo engine that is mated to an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive, combining a 200 PS/280 Nm Ingenium internal combustion petrol unit with belt integrated starter-generator and a 109 PS/260 Nm rear-axle mounted electric drive motor.

Thus equipped, the P300e PHEV E-Pace does 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds, while emissions is rated at 44 g/km combined and fuel consumption of 2.0 l/100 km combined on the WLTP cycle. The electric drive motor is powered by a 15 kWh lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the boot floor, and can provide up to 55 km of electric driving range.

Charging is done via a 7 kW onboard charger with integrated DC/DC converter, where a Mode 3 (Type 2) will charge the battery to 80% from completely empty in an estimated one hour 24 minutes. Fast charging at a rate of 32 kW of greater will charge the battery over the same 0-80% measure in 30 minutes, says Jaguar.

This is joined in the 2021 E-Pace powertrain line-up by a 160 PS 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbo petrol mild-hybrid, driving the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission and capable of 0-100 km/h in 10.3 seconds. The internal combustion petrol line-up is represented by the 2.0 litre inline-four Ingenium petrol, available in three output levels.

The base 200 PS/320 Nm version does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.5 seconds, while the 249 PS/365 Nm version does it in 7.5 seconds. Most potent of this line is 300 PS/400 Nm variant that goes into the E-Pace 300 Sport, which is rated to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.9 seconds.

The petrol 300 Sport variant gains Active Driveline AWD, which, in addition to the standard AWD driveline’s ability to output between the two axles, gains two independent, electronically controlled wet-plate clutches that can send 100% of rear axle drive to either wheel in 100 milliseconds.

This variant can be identified by its 20-inch five-spoke diamond-turned wheels with black accents, black exterior pack and the availability of the full 2021 E-Pace exterior colour palette. Inside, a Meridian Audio 14-speaker sound system features, while Ebony Suedecloth headlining and R-Dynamic Taurus Sport seats trimmed in Ebony, Cloud or Deep Garnet greets the occupants of the E-Pace 300 Sport.

Pivi Pro infotainment system. Click to enlarge

The mild-hybrid diesel range starts with the 2.0 litre inline-four Ingenium diesel in 163 PS/380 Nm guise, capable of 0-100 km/h in 9.8 seconds, rated for fuel consumption at 6.4 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of 167 g/km. The 204 PS/430 Nm version does 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds, with fuel consumption also rated at 6.4 l/100 km and CO2 emissions of 169 g/km.

These are joined by a 2.0 litre turbodiesel with 163 PS and 380 Nm of torque without electrification, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and FWD. All mild-hybrid powertrains – both petrol and diesel – are mated with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive.

Inside, the driver gets a 12.3-inch HD interactive driver display that is configurable to show turn-by-turn navigation, media, contact list in addition to vehicle instrumentation. The new Drive Selector takes after the unit in the 2021 F-Pace, and similarly features an upper section with ‘cricket ball’ stitching with a lower section made of metal. The larger stowage area in front houses a 15-watt wireles device charger.

ProEXR File Description =Attributes= cameraAperture (float): 36 cameraFNumber (float): 8 cameraFarClip (float): 1e+030 cameraFarRange (float): 1e+018 cameraFocalLength (float): 53.0741 cameraFov (float): 37.4686 cameraNearClip (float): 0 cameraNearRange (float): 0 cameraProjection (int): 0 cameraTargetDistance (float): 200 cameraTransform (m44f): [{-0.731284, -0.537792, -0.419527, 98.4795}, {-0.680125, 0.528492, 0.508062, 37.1271}, {-0.0515155, 0.656868, -0.752244, 122.767}, {0, 0, 0, 1}] channels (chlist) compression (compression): DWAA dataWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 8999, 6749] displayWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 8999, 6749] lineOrder (lineOrder): Increasing Y pixelAspectRatio (float): 1 screenWindowCenter (v2f): [0, 0] screenWindowWidth (float): 1 type (string): “scanlineimage” vrayInfo/camera (string): “sh032” vrayInfo/computername (string): “nodev072” vrayInfo/cpu (string): “INTEL/Model:15,Family:6,Stepping:1,Cache:0” vrayInfo/date (string): “2020/Jun/10” vrayInfo/filename (string): “K:/DigitalAssets/content_creation/01_image_production/01_projects/x540/21my/core/01_3d/01_scenes/X540_21MY_032/X540_21MY_032_US” vrayInfo/frame (string): “00000” vrayInfo/h (string): “6750” vrayInfo/mhz (string): “0MHz” vrayInfo/os (string): “Linux” vrayInfo/primitives (string): “0” vrayInfo/ram (string): “257824MB” vrayInfo/renderlayer (string): “rs_utilities_rl” vrayInfo/rendertime (string): ” 0h 4m 23.9s” vrayInfo/scenename (string): “X540_21MY_032_US_v003_JC” vrayInfo/time (string): “11:26:10” vrayInfo/vmem (string): “651056MB” vrayInfo/vraycore (string): “3.60.04” vrayInfo/vrayversion (string): “Version of V-Ray for Maya 3.60.05” vrayInfo/w (string): “9000” =Channels= A (float) B (float) G (float) R (float) ProEXR File Description =Attributes= cameraAperture (float): 35.9999 cameraFNumber (float): 8 cameraFarClip (float): 1e+030 cameraFarRange (float): 1e+018 cameraFocalLength (float): 50 cameraFov (float): 35.4893 cameraNearClip (float): 0 cameraNearRange (float): 0 cameraProjection (int): 0 cameraTargetDistance (float): 200 cameraTransform (m44f): [{0.610145, 0.571843, 0.548378, 137.693}, {0.79229, -0.440379, -0.422308, -34.9167}, {5.55112e-017, 0.692143, -0.72176, 130.467}, {0, 0, 0, 1}] channels (chlist) compression (compression): DWAA dataWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 8999, 6749] displayWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 8999, 6749] lineOrder (lineOrder): Increasing Y pixelAspectRatio (float): 1 screenWindowCenter (v2f): [0, 0] screenWindowWidth (float): 1 type (string): “scanlineimage” vrayInfo/camera (string): “Render_Cam” vrayInfo/computername (string): “nodev150” vrayInfo/cpu (string): “INTEL/Model:15,Family:6,Stepping:1,Cache:0” vrayInfo/date (string): “2020/Jul/10” vrayInfo/filename (string): “K:/DigitalAssets/content_creation/01_image_production/01_projects/x540/21my/core/01_3d/01_scenes/X540_21MY_034/X540_21MY_034_v0” vrayInfo/frame (string): “00001” vrayInfo/h (string): “6750” vrayInfo/mhz (string): “0MHz” vrayInfo/os (string): “Linux” vrayInfo/primitives (string): “0” vrayInfo/ram (string): “257824MB” vrayInfo/renderlayer (string): “rs_utilities_rl” vrayInfo/rendertime (string): ” 1h 32m 20.7s” vrayInfo/scenename (string): “X540_21MY_034_v008_JC” vrayInfo/time (string): “20:44:01” vrayInfo/vmem (string): “651056MB” vrayInfo/vraycore (string): “3.60.04” vrayInfo/vrayversion (string): “Version of V-Ray for Maya 3.60.05” vrayInfo/w (string): “9000” =Channels= A (float) B (float) G (float) R (float)

As with its bigger sibling the 2021 F-Pace, the infotainment side features a 11.4-inch curved touchscreen that is three times brighter and 48% larger than the previous screen. The simplified menu structure enables the access or viewing of up to 90% of common tasks from the home screen in two taps or less, says Jaguar.

Inside, the 2021 E-Pace gains the ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror, where a wide-angle rear view camera feed is transmitted to the frameless interior rearview mirror in high definition, offering the driver an unhindered rearwards view. Interior equipment on the 2021 E-Pace also includes cabin air ionisation, with PM2.5 particulate filtration that is activated by pressing the ‘Purify’ button in the cabin.

Visibility for the driver is also augmented with a surround camera setup, where a selection of settings includes Junction View, 3D Perspective View and ClearSight Plan View. Drive Condition Monitor also helps determine if the driver is drowsy and should stop for rest, drawing data points from steering and pedal inputs to detect inattention from tiredness.

The 2021 Jaguar E-Pace is available to order online in the United Kingdom, where prices start from GBP32,575 (RM175,807). In Malaysia, the current, pre-update iteration of the E-Pace is on sale in P200 AWD form at RMRM403,216 excluding road tax and insurance.