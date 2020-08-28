In Cars, Jaguar, Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 August 2020 2:20 pm / 5 comments

The Jaguar E-Pace has gone on sale in Malaysia earlier this month, following its first preview in the country at the 2018 Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE). Initially slated for a local launch in the first half of 2019, this was delayed until its first Malaysian appearance at the end of last year.

Powertrain for the new SUV is a 2.0 litre turbocharged Ingenium petrol engine, mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox with AWD. However, the E-Pace has since emerged to be rated for 200 PS instead of the 249 PS/365 Nm outputs that were previously expected. This enables a 0-100 km/h time of 8.2 seconds. Rolling stock for the E-Pace P200 in Malaysia are 20-inch wheels on 235/50 tyres.

Included in the E-Pace P200 is Smart Settings, which learns the driver’s preferences and habits. In addition to the often-used parameters just as seat position, climate and infotainment, the system is able to detect time, location, weather and behaviour patterns to pick up on more of the driver’s usage.

This can switch to a different media source for a particular day of the week or time of the day, for instance, while an Intelligent Phone Reminder Function will remind drivers to collect their smartphones from the vehicle if they are left behind. Smart Settings can accommodate up to eight user profiles in the E-Pace.

Infotainment itself comes courtesy of the InControl Touch Pro setup that is accessed via a 10-inch touchscreen, while driver instrumentation features analog dials with a digital multi-function centre display, instead of the 12.3-inch full-colour digital panel that was previously expected here. Audio comes courtesy of a 380-watt Meridian sound system, and Apple CarPlay is included here.

Safety kit on the E-Pace P200 includes lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, as well as a Driver Condition Monitor, while passive safety kit is comprised of six airbags. Just two metallic exterior colours are listed for the Jaguar E-Pace, which are Yulong White and Firenze Red.

Manufactured in Graz, Austria by Magna Steyr, the fully imported Jaguar E-Pace is priced for Malaysia at RM403,216 excluding road tax and insurance, and pricing includes the 50% sales tax waiver for imported cars under the Penjana economic stimulus plan.

In Malaysia, the E-Pace comes with a Jaguar Care Programme that includes a five-year warranty, five-year free service package and a three-year roadside assistance entitlement. Competitors for the E-Pace in this segment include the Audi Q3 as well as the BMW X1. Check out the E-Pace in greater detail via our gallery, here.