In Cars, Jaguar, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 5 August 2020 12:56 pm / 0 comments

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia has announced that the Jaguar E-Pace is now officially on sale in the country. Having made its debut in 2017, the compact SUV from the British carmaker has definitely taken a while to get here – it was first previewed locally at the 2018 edition of the Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), and was due for a Q1/Q2 launch in 2019. That never happened, although the car was spied late last year.

There has been some change to the specification from the initial projection based off the preview example. It is still configured as it was slated, as a sole 2.0L AWD variant, but the 2.0 litre Ingenium petrol mill now has a different output.

The version on sale features a 200 PS output tune instead of the 249 PS form that was suggested in 2018, mirroring the path taken for the new Discovery Sport that was introduced here earlier this year. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 8.2 seconds.

While there is no mention of specifications for the 200 PS variant, there should be little variance from that defined at the point of preview. Available kit should include an InControl Touch Pro infotainment unit with a 10-inch touchscreen and a rear view camera. As with the Disco Sport, the local E-Pace should also feature a 12.3-inch full-colour digital interactive instrument panel.

New updates include the automaker’s Smart Settings, a self-learning system that studies and recognises the driver’s habits. Aside from adjusting seat, climate and infotainment system settings accordingly to their defined preference, the system will gradually be able to pick up more of the driver’s preferences, such as time, location, weather and behaviour patterns, and tailor these into highly personalised set-up.

For example, it can change the media source on a particular day of the week or time of day, and an Intelligent Phone Reminder function will remind drivers if they have forgotten their smartphones. The system can store up to eight profiles, so there will be no more fighting over in-car settings among those who share their vehicle.

Safety equipment includes six airbags as well as lane departure warning with lane keep assist, along with a Driver Condition Monitor. As for exterior colours, only two choices are available for the E-Pace, and that is Yulong White and Firenze Red, both metallic shades.

Finally, the price. The fully-imported Jaguar E-Pace, which goes up against competitors such as the BMW X1 and Audi Q3, is priced at RM403,216 (excluding road tax and insurance), which is close to that originally estimated in 2018. The stated price is inclusive of the 50% sales tax waiver provided under the Penjana economic stimulus plan.

The E-Pace comes with a Jaguar Care programme, which includes a five-year warranty, five-year free service package and three years of roadside assistance.

