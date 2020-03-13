In Cars, Land Rover, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 March 2020 1:54 pm / 5 comments

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia has introduced the new 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport, which arrives in the country as a R-Dynamic variant and in five-seater and 5+2 seat high-spec forms, priced at RM379,800 and RM409,800 respectively (excluding road tax and insurance).

The new Disco Sport is an advancement from the outgoing one, but much of the new is hidden under the skin. It now rides on the automaker’s latest Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA) modular mixed-material platform, which offers a 13% increase in structural rigidity, but the exterior continues with the familiar shape and overall lines, with a few minor design tweaks.

Changes include new signature LED headlights with double U-shaped daytime running lights that also function as sequential indicators, and the rear lamps also get a similar treatment. There’s also a new front grille and reprofiled front and rear bumpers. The R-Dynamic of course features more agressively styled front and rear bumpers – along with integrated exhaust exits and body-coloured cladding – as part of the inventory.

The new Discovery Sport R-Dynamic is equipped with a 2.0 litre turbocharged Ingenium petrol engine offering 200 PS and 320 Nm of torque, and the mill is mated to a ZF nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Terrain Response 2, now standard across the new Disco Sport range, introduces a new Auto mode that adapts the vehicle settings to any given terrain, on top of the usual Comfort, Sand, Grass-Gravel-Snow and Mud & Ruts modes. There’s also a new power transfer feature in the AWD system called Driveline Disconnect, which works by disconnecting the drive of the front axle to the rear wheels under steady state cruising to reduce frictional losses, with AWD capable of being re-engaged in less than 500 milliseconds.

The interior has also been refreshed, the revisions led by a sleeker, more modern-looking dashboard and a pistol-type electronic gearlever, which replaces the old rotary dial. The Touch Pro infotainment system now features a 10.25-inch screen and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support, and also allows the driver to control the climate system and Terrain Response 2 settings.

Also on as standard is a 12.3-inch digital Interactive Driver Display and ClearSight Ground View, which provides the driver with a view of the terrain under the bonnet. Elsewhere, a Generation 2 head-up display now offers key information in high-resolution and full-colour graphics, and wireless device charging is now part of the standard equipment list.

Safety-wise, the SUV comes with seven airbags and front/rear parking aids as well as a 360-degree surround camera that is equipped with Wade Sensing features. The kit list also includes driver assist items such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and a Driver Condition Monitor.

The new Discovery Sport R-Dynamic comes with a Land Rover Care programme, which includes a five-year/150,000 km warranty, five-year/65,000 km servicing and three-year roadside assistance.