19 May 2020

The second-generation Land Rover Discovery Sport has landed in Malaysia and is currently on sale, but it sort of flew under the radar seeing as it was launched less than a week before the movement control order (MCO) came into effect. Only the R Dynamic variant is sold here, with it being available in five- and seven-seat configurations.

Now, like the new Evoque, the new Disco Sport sits on the automaker’s latest Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA), a modular mixed-material platform designed to accommodate electrified powertrains. This offers a 13% increase in structural rigidity, but the exterior rework is pretty subtle.

Changes include new signature LED headlights with double U-shaped LED DRLs (also double as sequential indicators), new front grille, bumpers, tail lights, and integrated exhaust exits and body-coloured cladding. This particular model sits on 20-inch wheels, shod with 235/50 Pirelli Scorpion Zero high-performance tyres.

The cabin has also been refreshed, featuring a more modern-looking dashboard, a pistol-type electronic gear stick (replaces the old rotary dial), 10.25-inch Touch Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a 12.3-inch digital Interactive Driver Display and ClearSight Ground View, as well as a Generation 2 head-up display.

For performance, the Discovery Sport is currently offered with the sole 2.0 four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing 200 PS and 320 Nm of torque. A nine-speed ZF automatic transmission is standard, which works in tandem with the Terrain Response 2 system.

This latest system offers a new Auto mode that adapts the vehicle settings to any given terrain, and comes on top of the usual Comfort, Sand, Grass-Gravel-Snow and Mud & Ruts modes. Also included is a Driveline Disconnect function, which turns the Disco Sport into a rear-wheel drive SUV when cruising. This reduces frictional losses, but Land Rover says the AWD system can be re-engaged in less than 500 milliseconds.

In terms of safety, the SUVs come with seven airbags and front/rear parking aids, a 360-degree surround camera with Wade Sensing features, Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and a Driver Condition Monitor.

Pricing for the five-seater model is at RM379,800, while the 5+2 version retails for RM409,800. Each purchase comes with the Land Rover Care programme, which includes a five-year/150,000 km warranty, five-year/65,000 km servicing and three-year roadside assistance.