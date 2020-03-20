In Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 March 2020 11:55 am / 5 comments

How’s Day 3 of the movement control order (MCO) for you? Whether you’re feeling restless (like me) or making full use of the time at home to strike off tasks, remember the reason behind the MCO and stay home unless you really have to go out for supplies.

By now, you would have seen or heard of stubborn Malaysians refusing to temporarily change their daily routine, and the police is out in full force to ensure that we abide by the MCO. A total of 8,600 officers have been deployed nationwide for this purpose, inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said, reported by The Star.

“The personnel have been busy since Wednesday performing checks as well as setting up roadblocks. At this stage, we are advising people to maintain good hygiene as well as abiding the regulations on the control order. I hope the people will cooperate with the authorities as we don’t want the virus to spread further,” he said.

The IGP added that the level of awareness and cooperation from the public was at 60%, and 504 roadblocks had been set up since Wednesday to remind people to follow the rules during the MCO, which is from March 18-31. He said that more men and women in blue will be hitting the streets, such as those operating counters for traffic summonses for instance.

If more reinforcements are needed, the army will be roped in. “The armed forces are also ready to assist us in monitoring the situation during the control order period and I welcome their assistance. I will discuss with the armed forces chief in terms of deployment,” Abdul Hamid revealed, adding that he’s hoping for more awareness and cooperation from Malaysians.

“We will do analysis on the response from the public regarding the control order. I know I cannot get 100% (cooperation) but if we reach 95%, it is good enough. People must realise that the threat of the virus is real and it is not made up,” he said, adding that the police might have to resort to taking more drastic action such as detaining people if the situation worsens.

“Let’s cooperate and stop the spread of the virus.”