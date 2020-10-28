The online configurator for the Ford Bronco is live, the Blue Oval has announced, where the full selection of colours, interior materials, options and accessories can be seen. The company says that more than 190,000 reservations have been received for the sixth-generation off-roader across both two- and four-door variants.

The Wildtrak trim variant is the most popular, making up 26% of all Bronco reservations, according to Ford United States consumer marketing manager Mark Grueber as told to Autoblog. The next most popular is the Badlands variant, accounting for 20% of reservations, with the remaining 54% divided between the base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks and First Edition variants.

A little under half of all reserved Bronco units have been specified with the optional Sasquatch off-road package that consists of 17-inch beadlock-capable forged aluminium wheels with 315/70 mud terrain tyres, electronic locking differentials, 4.70:1 final drive ratio, high-clearance suspension, position-sensitive Bilstein dampers and high-clearance fender flares.

The four-door Bronco turned out to be the more popular of the two bodystyles on offer, accounting for two-thirds of all reservations held while the two-door made up the remaining one-third. The company had expected the four-door to be the bigger seller, though the two-door saw a greater number of buyers than expected, noted Grueber.

The 2.7 litre EcoBoost V6 engine also proved more popular than the 2.3 litre inline-four, though no details were offered. Despite earlier calls from the public for the Sasquatch package to be made available with the manual transmission, and the company having confirmed as much.

It appears that there weren’t all that many manual Bronco buyers to begin with; this accounted for just 10% of reservation holders for the four-cylinder Bronco, which is currently the only engine choice for the manual. That said, the Bronco’s manual gearbox take-up rate is still a lot better than that of other cars, Grueber noted.

The company has been monitoring Internet forums and posts as part of researching future product offerings for customers, alongside direct feedback from customers as well as from their dealers, Autoblog reported. The manual gearbox Sasquatch option was already in the works, and its launch timeline was brought forward as it was among the most requested features after the Bronco was revealed.

The reason the manual gearbox and Sasquatch package combination will only be ready in late 2021 is that Ford is still conducting final tests for this powertrain combination, Autoblog said. The company will continue to depend on customer-sourced information to determine if future options and features will be made available to the buyer. One popular request is the white roof as shown at the debut, and this will be available in 2022.





GALLERY: Ford Bronco
















Optional advanced 4×4 system features two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H.
Available segment-first SelectShift 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road.
Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle with available Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking differential for improved traction over rough terrain.
Available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation.

Closeup of Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential.
Rear axle locating link mounting point.
Closeup of a rear coil-over spring and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive shock absorber.
Closeup of an EcoBoost turbocharger.
Rear coil-over spring/shock absorber mounted to the fully boxed high-strength steel Bronco frame.
Forged aluminum alloy upper control arm helps reduce unsprung weight for smoother, more precise off-roading at speed.

Available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and coil-over springs for improved off-road capability.
Available 35-inch-diameter mud-terrain tires for 2021 Bronco two- and four-door models.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring two forged aluminum alloy A-arms and available Bilstein long-travel position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves.
Closeup of the 2021 Bronco independent front suspension featuring forged aluminum alloy lower A-arm.
35-inch-diameter beadlock-capable LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.

Closeup of the 2021 Bronco solid rear axle linkage, disc brake and electronic parking brake.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with Sasquatch Package featuring 17-inch high-gloss black aluminum alloy wheels, warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock-capable 35-inch LT315/70R17 mud-terrain tires.
2021 Bronco rear chassis with five-link solid axle, available Bilstein coil-over shock absorbers and M220 Dana 44 differential with electronic locking.
2021 Bronco chassis and powertrain with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and Sasquatch Package suspension and tires.
