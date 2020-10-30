In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 October 2020 2:25 pm / 0 comments

While Malaysians wait for the official launch and price of the 2020 Streetfighter V4 and V4S, specifications for the 2021 Streetfighter V4 have been released. With no cosmetic or visual differences, the biggest change is Euro 5 emissions compliance for the Stradale V4 engine.

For the Streetfighter V4S, a new colour scheme called “Dark Stealth” is available. Blacked out in Matte Black, the Streetfighter V4S Dark Stealth will be available for order in European Ducati dealer showrooms from November this year.

Inside the engine room, Euro 5 regulations have forced revisions to the engine mapping and exhaust but power numbers remain the same. The Euro 5 compliant Streetfighter V4 produces 208 hp at 13,000 rpm, 250 rpm higher than the Euro 4 version, and 123 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm, 2,000 rpm lower than previous.

Catalytic converters in the exhaust piping are 10 mm longer to increase surface area inside the can and a new process for the impregnation of noble metals enhances reduction of pollutants. Additionally, the manifolds of the rear cylinder bank have been shortened by 100 mm and reduced in diameter, going from 42 mm to 38 mm, compared to the Euro 4 Streetfighter V4.

Added to this is the installation of four lambda probes, one for each cylinder in the V4 Stradale mill, also for precise monitoring of the air/fuel ratio. Also new for the 2021 Streetfighter V4 are front brake and clutch pumps, taken from the Superleggera V4 and self-bleeding units, allowing for natural expulsion of air bubbles in the brake and clutch lines.