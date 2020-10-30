In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 30 October 2020 5:38 pm / 3 comments

Time again for the usual weekly fuel price update, and there is no change to what motorists will pay for fuel in the coming October 31 to November 6 week, be it petrol or diesel.

The ministry of finance has announced that Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will continue to be priced at RM1.64 per litre, while RON 97 petrol will retail for RM1.94 per litre, also unchanged from last week.

As for Euro 2M diesel, the fuel will continue to be priced at RM1.74 per litre for the second week in a row. This means that Euro 5 diesel, which is 10 sen more expensive per litre than Euro 2M diesel, will remain priced at RM1.84 per litre.

These prices will remain in effect until November 6, when the next round of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 43rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year and the 95th in total for the format, which runs from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday.