In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 23 October 2020 5:02 pm / 2 comments

With Friday comes the usual weekly fuel price update. Good news for petrol users, as you will be paying less for the fuel in the coming October 24 to 30 week. Meanwhile, diesel users will continue to pay what they have been paying for it this past week.

According to the ministry of finance, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.64 per litre, down four sen from the RM1.68 per litre it was last week. Meanwhile, RON 97 petrol is also set drop by four sen per litre to RM1.94 per litre from the RM1.98 it was at last week.

As for Euro 2M diesel, the fuel will continue to be priced at RM1.74 per litre in the coming week. This means that Euro 5 diesel, which is 10 sen more expensive per litre than Euro 2M diesel, will remain priced at RM1.84 per litre.

These prices will remain in effect until October 30, when the next round of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 42nd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year and the 94th in total for the format, which runs from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday.