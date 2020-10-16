In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 16 October 2020 5:06 pm / 0 comments

Another Friday, and so it’s time again for the weekly fuel price update. Not so pleasant news on this front, as motorists will have to pay more for fuel in the coming October 17 to 23 week, no matter what type of fuel they use.

According to the ministry of finance, Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be priced at RM1.68 per litre, up by a sen per litre from the RM1.67 it was last week. Meanwhile, RON 97 petrol is also set to increase by one sen to RM1.98 per litre from the RM1.97 it was at last week.

As for Euro 2M diesel, the fuel will be priced at RM1.74 per litre in the coming week, up five sen from RM1.69 last week. Meanwhile, Euro 5 diesel, which is 10 sen more expensive per litre than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.84 (RM1.79 last week).

These prices will remain in effect until October 23, when the next round of fuel prices will be announced. This is the 41st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year and the 93rd in total for the format, which runs from midnight on Saturday until the following Friday.